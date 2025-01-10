Left Menu

Surya Kiran 18: Strengthening Indo-Nepalese Military Ties

The 18th Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise, Surya Kiran, underway in Nepal, enhances Indo-Nepalese army cooperation with a focus on counterterrorism and challenging terrain operations. Featuring jungle survival, urban warfare, and ambush tactics training, it underscores the nations' dedication to military excellence and strengthened bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:02 IST
Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise (Photo/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
The 18th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise, known as Surya Kiran, is currently taking place in Nepal. This significant event underscores the strong partnership between the Indian and Nepalese armies, focusing on enhancing counterterrorism tactics and operations in challenging terrains. The exercise includes intensive training in jungle survival, urban warfare, heliborne operations, and ambush tactics, aiming to bolster military cooperation and readiness.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, Surya Kiran 18 not only highlights the enduring partnership between both nations but also prepares military personnel for modern battlefield scenarios. The drills involve combat first aid, close-quarter combat, room-clearing techniques, and real-world tactical challenges through lane training. Supplementary activities like team sports and yoga sessions further build resilience, mental focus, and camaraderie among troops.

The current exercise is hosted in Saljhandi, Nepal, spanning from December 31 to January 13. Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung of the Nepal Army addressed the participating troops, stressing the importance of sharing experiences, enhancing interoperability, and fostering brotherhood. Approximately 700 defense personnel from both armies partake in the exercises, reinforcing the military ties between India and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

