Billiards Brilliance: Dhvaj Haria's Triple Century Triumph

In an exhilarating display of skill, Dhvaj Haria forged a path to victory in the CCI Billiards Classic, trouncing Nikhil Ghadge 1040-150 with a record-breaking triple century break. Haria's impressive performance, featuring a 306 break and a century break of 129, stunned onlookers and set a high bar for the competition.

Meanwhile, Anurag Bagri overcame former national champion Alok Kumar with a score of 560-426 in a Group G match. Ashok Shandilya, a seasoned player, also showcased his prowess by defeating Aditya Agrawal 747-338 in Group A, reflecting seasoned expertise and strategic play.

The tournament's results highlighted competitive spirit with players like Siddharth Parikh, Vishal Madan, and Rishabh Thakkar achieving notable victories in their respective groups against seasoned opponents, adding to the drama and excitement of the CCI Billiards Classic.

