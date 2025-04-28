Left Menu

Friedrich Merz's Coalition: A Step Toward German Leadership Amid Economic Stagnation

Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union moves closer to forming a coalition government in Germany. The CDU aims to rejuvenate the economy and enhance defense. However, their plan faces resistance within the Social Democrats. Approval from SPD members is crucial for Merz to become chancellor.

  • Germany

Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union party has approved a coalition agreement with a center-left rival, marking a significant step towards leading Germany amidst economic stagnation and international challenges.

The CDU's coalition with the Social Democrats aims to rejuvenate the economy and modernize Germany while boosting defense spending and adopting stricter migration policies. However, internal resistance within the Social Democrats may pose challenges.

The agreement awaits approval from the SPD's 358,000 members. If passed, it paves the way for Merz to be elected chancellor in May, succeeding Olaf Scholz at the helm of Germany's political landscape.

