Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Celebrating Global Impact of Indian Diaspora

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar praised by Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for spotlighting the Indian diaspora's cultural impact. Highlighting efforts to connect Indians globally, the event underscores India's renewed global optimism. Celebrating Indian contributions in diverse fields, Shekhawat emphasizes India's soft power and invites diaspora to upcoming Mahakumbh festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:04 IST
Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Bhubaneswar, the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas received high praise from Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The event showcased the significant role of the Indian diaspora in promoting cultural values and preserving languages, creating a global impact.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, Shekhawat emphasized the efforts to connect vibrant Indians with their roots. At the plenary session, he addressed the diaspora's influence on global perceptions of India, aligning with Gandhi ji's philosophy of national strength derived from maintaining people connections worldwide.

Shekhawat also lauded the diaspora's diverse global contributions, noting significant achievements in quantum computing, climate solutions, and job creation. He highlighted India's soft power through yoga, ayurveda, and cuisine, inviting the diaspora to the Mahakumbh festival, celebrating India's cultural and spiritual diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

