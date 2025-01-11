Left Menu

Philippines Bolsters Coastal Surveillance with Japanese Radars Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

The Philippines is enhancing its coastal surveillance by installing Japanese-supplied radars in the Batanes islands, near Taiwan. This strategic move comes as part of Japan's security assistance, amid escalating China-Taiwan tensions. The radars aim to safeguard the Bashi Channel and support possible evacuations of Filipinos from Taiwan.

Updated: 11-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:25 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

As geopolitical tensions simmer in East Asia, the Philippines is taking decisive steps to fortify its coastal surveillance. According to reports from Taiwan News, the strategically located Batanes islands will soon house advanced radar systems supplied by Japan.

These radars, intended to monitor the critical Bashi Channel, are part of a broader security assistance initiative from Japan, valued at $3.8 million. The decision underscores the growing collaboration between the Philippines and its regional allies in response to potential threats.

In the backdrop of the complex Taiwan-China conflict, these developments highlight the delicate balance of power in the region. The longstanding issue, rooted in historical tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty, continues to influence military and diplomatic strategies across East Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

