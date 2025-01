JUI-F Leader Criticizes Pakistani Establishment for Undermining Democracy

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, condemned Pakistan's establishment on Saturday for allegedly disregarding the public vote, asserting that their priority lies in retaining authority at the expense of democratic values.

Addressing the media in Karachi, Fazl criticized the establishment's professed apolitical stance, suggesting such claims were inherently political. He highlighted instances of electoral manipulation, underlining the issue of democratic transparency.

The politician called on other political figures to uphold democratic ideals and insisted on consensus for national issues, welcoming education reforms but advocating for madrassa autonomy, while calling for transparency in economic disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)