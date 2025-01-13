Left Menu

Global Solidarity: Westerwald's Commitment to Tibetan Freedom

Members of the Tibet Support Group from Germany's Westerwald met in Dharamshala with Tibetan officials to discuss the Chinese repression in Tibet. The meeting highlighted European political support, the ongoing struggles of Tibetans, and upcoming solidarity events to amplify awareness of the Tibetan cause.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:38 IST
Global Solidarity: Westerwald's Commitment to Tibetan Freedom
Tibet Support Group from Germany meets members of Central Tibetan Administration (Image Credit: Central Tibetan Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of international solidarity, the Tibet Support Group from Germany's Westerwald convened in Dharamshala on January 10. The gathering, backed by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, aimed to address the plight of Tibetans under Chinese rule and renew global backing for their cause. Kalon Dolma Gyari, Central Tibetan Administration's Minister of Security, engaged with the group, highlighting the meeting's significance.

Hosted at a local cafe, the discussion opened with Kalon Gyari's gratitude for the display of the Tibetan flag, a powerful emblem of identity and resistance. Sandra Weeser, a German FDP Parliament member, was recognized for her steadfast support. Conversation quickly turned to the severe repression inside Tibet, heightened since 2008, with Gyari noting 157 self-immolations since 2009 as symbols of desperate protest.

Highlighting past attempts at Sino-Tibetan dialogue, Gyari referred to the European Parliament's 2001 push for China to negotiate meaningfully with the Dalai Lama's representatives, a call that resulted in unfruitful talks starting in 2002. The meeting also covered challenges faced by Tibetan refugees and forthcoming activities, like the Flag Day on March 10, 2025, to further global awareness. Under Secretary Dawa Dolma's participation underscored the importance of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

