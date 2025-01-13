Stronger Together: The Unbreakable Bond Between America and India
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlights the enduring partnership between the United States and India, emphasizing people-to-people ties and economic collaborations. He applauds the efforts of the US diplomatic mission in India to streamline visa processes, lauds the Indian diaspora's contributions, and champions the democracy shared by both nations.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti underscored the enduring relationship between the United States and India, emphasizing the mutual vision of their futures intertwined. He conveyed that the deep-rooted connections foster economic and educational exchanges, reinforcing the nations' unity.
Garcetti, speaking on 'The United States and India: Building Bridges for Our People,' advocated for an increase in interactions to bolster opportunities in various fields. He urged both nations to transcend divisive voices and focus on strengthening ties, highlighting the beauty of diverse democracies.
The ambassador commended the US mission in India's achievements, notably a 60% boost in visa issuance. He stressed the importance of the Indian diaspora and their pivotal role in enhancing US-India relations. As he concludes his tenure, Garcetti celebrates the shared growth and future prospect of this vital partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Workforce Ambassador: Indian Diaspora's Role
Odisha's Global Echo: Celebrating the Indian Diaspora
Empowering the Indian Diaspora: Bridging Nations at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Celebrating Indian Diaspora
President Murmu Honours Indian Diaspora with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards