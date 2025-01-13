Stronger Together: The Unbreakable Bond Between America and India

In a compelling address, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti underscored the enduring relationship between the United States and India, emphasizing the mutual vision of their futures intertwined. He conveyed that the deep-rooted connections foster economic and educational exchanges, reinforcing the nations' unity.

Garcetti, speaking on 'The United States and India: Building Bridges for Our People,' advocated for an increase in interactions to bolster opportunities in various fields. He urged both nations to transcend divisive voices and focus on strengthening ties, highlighting the beauty of diverse democracies.

The ambassador commended the US mission in India's achievements, notably a 60% boost in visa issuance. He stressed the importance of the Indian diaspora and their pivotal role in enhancing US-India relations. As he concludes his tenure, Garcetti celebrates the shared growth and future prospect of this vital partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)