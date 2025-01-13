Left Menu

Stronger Together: The Unbreakable Bond Between America and India

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlights the enduring partnership between the United States and India, emphasizing people-to-people ties and economic collaborations. He applauds the efforts of the US diplomatic mission in India to streamline visa processes, lauds the Indian diaspora's contributions, and champions the democracy shared by both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:55 IST
Stronger Together: The Unbreakable Bond Between America and India
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti underscored the enduring relationship between the United States and India, emphasizing the mutual vision of their futures intertwined. He conveyed that the deep-rooted connections foster economic and educational exchanges, reinforcing the nations' unity.

Garcetti, speaking on 'The United States and India: Building Bridges for Our People,' advocated for an increase in interactions to bolster opportunities in various fields. He urged both nations to transcend divisive voices and focus on strengthening ties, highlighting the beauty of diverse democracies.

The ambassador commended the US mission in India's achievements, notably a 60% boost in visa issuance. He stressed the importance of the Indian diaspora and their pivotal role in enhancing US-India relations. As he concludes his tenure, Garcetti celebrates the shared growth and future prospect of this vital partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025