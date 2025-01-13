Baloch National Movement Condemns Rising Human Rights Violations

The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, known as Paank, has raised serious concerns over the extrajudicial killing of Afzal Manzoor, who was subjected to enforced disappearance. Paank highlighted that this tragic event is not isolated but reflects a persistent and troubling trend of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, and severe human rights violations affecting the Baloch community.

Taking to social media platform X, Paank expressed, "We are deeply alarmed by the staged explosion that led to Afzal Manzoor's extrajudicial killing. He was forcibly disappeared from Turbat Absar on 10th December 2024 and remained unjustly detained, despite public pleas from his family." The organisation detailed the persistent efforts by families of the disappeared, who faced intimidation and harassment during their peaceful demands for justice, including a notable sit-in at Shaheed Fida Ahmed Main Chowk in Turbat.

Paank condemned the Pakistani government's persistent use of enforced disappearances, fake encounters, and staged incidents to silence dissent and marginalised communities, stating that these actions violate international human rights laws and Pakistan's own constitutional safeguards. The organization demanded an immediate, independent investigation into Manzoor's killing and called for the criminalization of enforced disappearances, urging mechanisms to trace the missing, release detainees, and support affected families.

The organisation emphasised the necessity to protect the rights of human rights advocates, journalists, and families seeking justice in Balochistan, allowing them to operate without fear of reprisals. Moreover, Paank underscored the importance of adhering to international human rights standards, such as the ICCPR and the Convention Against Torture, to counter and address these violations. They stressed the urgent need for systemic reform and accountability in view of ongoing violence and impunity in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)