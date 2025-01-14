Left Menu

India Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers Amid Political Tensions and Hunger Strike

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing farmer issues amidst ongoing tensions and a hunger strike by leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Despite increased Minimum Support Prices, concerns persist over unfulfilled promises from the 2021 protest. Dallewal's health is deteriorating, sparking urgent calls for dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:46 IST
India Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers Amid Political Tensions and Hunger Strike
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Spain (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, sought to reassure the nation's agricultural community by affirming the government's commitment to resolving their concerns, particularly with the complex issue of farmer rights and support. During a session with the Indian Community in Spain, he emphasized that the administration is actively discussing strategies to uplift the sector, including raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates.

This statement emerges during a critical period as Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, continues his hunger strike. Dallewal's protest is driven by accusations that the government hasn't fulfilled promises made during the 2021 farmer agitation. His deteriorating health has prompted appeals from Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and others urging Prime Minister Modi to engage in dialogue with Dallewal.

The Supreme Court has also intervened, stressing the need for Dallewal to receive medical assistance. Despite acknowledging the importance of his protest, Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasized that medical aid should ensure Dallewal's well-being without forcing an end to his fast. The ongoing hunger strike seeks legal assurances on MSP for crops, spotlighting the ongoing tension between farmers and the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025