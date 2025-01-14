India Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers Amid Political Tensions and Hunger Strike

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, sought to reassure the nation's agricultural community by affirming the government's commitment to resolving their concerns, particularly with the complex issue of farmer rights and support. During a session with the Indian Community in Spain, he emphasized that the administration is actively discussing strategies to uplift the sector, including raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates.

This statement emerges during a critical period as Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, continues his hunger strike. Dallewal's protest is driven by accusations that the government hasn't fulfilled promises made during the 2021 farmer agitation. His deteriorating health has prompted appeals from Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and others urging Prime Minister Modi to engage in dialogue with Dallewal.

The Supreme Court has also intervened, stressing the need for Dallewal to receive medical assistance. Despite acknowledging the importance of his protest, Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasized that medical aid should ensure Dallewal's well-being without forcing an end to his fast. The ongoing hunger strike seeks legal assurances on MSP for crops, spotlighting the ongoing tension between farmers and the government.

