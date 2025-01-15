US Enforces Uyghur Forced Labor Ban: 37 Companies Sanctioned

In a bid to intensify efforts against forced labor practices, the United States has added 37 companies to its Entity List under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The move has been welcomed by the World Uyghur Congress, which sees it as pivotal in combating forced labor tied to China's autonomous region.

Notably, the sanctioned firms include Huafu Fashion Co, a leading textile producer, alongside 25 subsidiaries, accused of exploiting Uyghur labor in the textile industry. The UFLPA, enacted by President Joe Biden in December 2021, aims to cease the import of goods produced through forced labor, following reports of widespread abuses in various sectors.

This decision by the Biden administration is a significant stride in holding China accountable for human rights violations. By expanding the Entity List, the US aims to block products potentially tainted by forced labor, addressing consumer concerns about unknowingly supporting human rights abuses.

