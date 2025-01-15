Left Menu

US Enforces Uyghur Forced Labor Ban: 37 Companies Sanctioned

The World Uyghur Congress supports the addition of 37 firms to the US Entity List under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. This action targets companies in solar, textiles, and mining linked to forced Uyghur labor in China's autonomous region, marking a significant step against human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:53 IST
US Enforces Uyghur Forced Labor Ban: 37 Companies Sanctioned
Representative Image (Image: X@UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to intensify efforts against forced labor practices, the United States has added 37 companies to its Entity List under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The move has been welcomed by the World Uyghur Congress, which sees it as pivotal in combating forced labor tied to China's autonomous region.

Notably, the sanctioned firms include Huafu Fashion Co, a leading textile producer, alongside 25 subsidiaries, accused of exploiting Uyghur labor in the textile industry. The UFLPA, enacted by President Joe Biden in December 2021, aims to cease the import of goods produced through forced labor, following reports of widespread abuses in various sectors.

This decision by the Biden administration is a significant stride in holding China accountable for human rights violations. By expanding the Entity List, the US aims to block products potentially tainted by forced labor, addressing consumer concerns about unknowingly supporting human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025