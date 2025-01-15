Israel and Thailand Boost Agricultural Workforce Collaboration

In a significant development for Israel's agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter engaged in discussions with Thailand's Minister of Labor, the Thai Ambassador to Israel, and a senior Thai delegation. The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation to facilitate the influx of workers into Israel.

The talks revolved around establishing a stable mechanism for recruiting agricultural labor, with Israel aiming to fill the 70,000 permits allocated for foreign workers in the sector. The collaboration seeks to support Israel's National Food Security Plan and its goal to boost agricultural production by 33 percent over the next decade.

An agreement was reached to introduce an additional 13,000 Thai workers to the existing 42,000 foreign agricultural workers in the country. This move is expected to bolster Israel's agricultural workforce, enhancing food security and contributing to the nation's agricultural expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)