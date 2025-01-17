Left Menu

Tensions as Israel Delays Ceasefire Vote Amid Political Discord

Israel postpones its key cabinet vote on the Gaza ceasefire deal. While a smaller security cabinet will vote on Friday, the full cabinet decision is rescheduled for Saturday. The agreement faces strong opposition, notably from Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which escalates political tensions within the Israeli government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:05 IST
Tensions as Israel Delays Ceasefire Vote Amid Political Discord
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli cabinet has delayed a pivotal vote on the Gaza ceasefire agreement, rescheduling the decision for Saturday. This comes as a planned smaller security cabinet vote is set for Friday, according to information provided by CNN. An Israeli official confirms the rescheduling, which follows heated political exchanges.

The vote, initially slated for Thursday, faced hurdles as opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed threats from a coalition party poised to exit the government if the deal goes ahead. In a compelling plea on X, Lapid urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed without fear, assuring support for crucial decisions regarding the hostage deal.

Criticism looms large as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labels the ceasefire deal with Hamas as 'reckless,' warning it could undo wartime efforts. Ben-Gvir vowed his party, Otzma Yehudit, would withdraw from the government should the deal proceed, citing concerns over the release of numerous terrorists and incomplete hostage recoveries. Amidst these political tensions, reports from Gaza's Civil Defence highlight casualties, noting Israeli strikes have resulted in 86 deaths and 258 injuries since the ceasefire's announcement, marking the highest daily toll in over a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025