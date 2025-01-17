Tensions as Israel Delays Ceasefire Vote Amid Political Discord

The Israeli cabinet has delayed a pivotal vote on the Gaza ceasefire agreement, rescheduling the decision for Saturday. This comes as a planned smaller security cabinet vote is set for Friday, according to information provided by CNN. An Israeli official confirms the rescheduling, which follows heated political exchanges.

The vote, initially slated for Thursday, faced hurdles as opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed threats from a coalition party poised to exit the government if the deal goes ahead. In a compelling plea on X, Lapid urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed without fear, assuring support for crucial decisions regarding the hostage deal.

Criticism looms large as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labels the ceasefire deal with Hamas as 'reckless,' warning it could undo wartime efforts. Ben-Gvir vowed his party, Otzma Yehudit, would withdraw from the government should the deal proceed, citing concerns over the release of numerous terrorists and incomplete hostage recoveries. Amidst these political tensions, reports from Gaza's Civil Defence highlight casualties, noting Israeli strikes have resulted in 86 deaths and 258 injuries since the ceasefire's announcement, marking the highest daily toll in over a week.

