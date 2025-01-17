Left Menu

US Consulate Opens in Bengaluru: A Boost to India-US Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti inaugurated the US Consulate in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in India-US relations. Jaishankar announced plans for an Indian consulate in Los Angeles, emphasizing the growing diplomatic and technological collaboration between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST
US Consulate Opens in Bengaluru: A Boost to India-US Relations
EAM Jaishankar speaking at the opening of the US Consulate in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable advance for diplomatic relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, inaugurated the US Consulate in Bengaluru. Jaishankar underscored the event as a pivotal moment in the evolving ties between India and the United States. He further revealed plans for establishing an Indian consulate in Los Angeles, highlighting the mutually beneficial promise of such engagements.

Addressing attendees at the event, Jaishankar emphasized several key aspects of the India-US partnership, pointing out that the consulate's opening was long overdue. He stressed the need for Bengaluru to be an active participant in the dynamism of bilateral relations. Jaishankar also expressed hope that more global missions would choose to establish consulates in Bengaluru, enhancing the interests of India, Karnataka, and the city itself.

Jaishankar elaborated on the expansive horizon of India-US cooperation, noting the significant role of technology in ties involving AI, EVs, and space exploration. He pointed to defence collaborations, highlighting the presence of American aircraft in India's arsenal, and stressed educational exchanges. The consulate's launch, he noted, symbolizes overcoming past hesitations and advancing collaborative prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025