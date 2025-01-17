US Consulate Opens in Bengaluru: A Boost to India-US Relations

In a notable advance for diplomatic relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, inaugurated the US Consulate in Bengaluru. Jaishankar underscored the event as a pivotal moment in the evolving ties between India and the United States. He further revealed plans for establishing an Indian consulate in Los Angeles, highlighting the mutually beneficial promise of such engagements.

Addressing attendees at the event, Jaishankar emphasized several key aspects of the India-US partnership, pointing out that the consulate's opening was long overdue. He stressed the need for Bengaluru to be an active participant in the dynamism of bilateral relations. Jaishankar also expressed hope that more global missions would choose to establish consulates in Bengaluru, enhancing the interests of India, Karnataka, and the city itself.

Jaishankar elaborated on the expansive horizon of India-US cooperation, noting the significant role of technology in ties involving AI, EVs, and space exploration. He pointed to defence collaborations, highlighting the presence of American aircraft in India's arsenal, and stressed educational exchanges. The consulate's launch, he noted, symbolizes overcoming past hesitations and advancing collaborative prospects.

