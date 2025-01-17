Left Menu

PTI Declares 'Black Day' to Protest Electoral Injustice

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced February 8 as a 'Black Day' to protest against alleged election rigging and deprivation of their mandate. The party plans demonstrations to challenge perceived power usurpers and their grip on democracy. PTI continues to seek justice in politically charged cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:07 IST
PTI Declares 'Black Day' to Protest Electoral Injustice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced it will mark February 8 as 'Black Day' in response to what it calls the theft of its electoral mandate. Allegations of election rigging and interruptions in communication marred the nation's 12th general elections last year, where PTI emerged with the highest number of winning candidates.

Sheikh Waqqas Akram, PTI's Central Information Secretary, revealed plans for the commemoration, terming the election rigging as the "mother of all poll robberies." He called for massive demonstrations across Pakistan, urging Members of National and Provincial Assemblies to mobilize and signal that the fight for their 'stolen' mandate was far from over, as reported by Dawn.

Accusations against current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were aired, suggesting political manipulation in corruption sentencing and the return of Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, Sheikh Waqqas Akram asserted that PTI leader Imran Khan faces politically motivated legal battles but remains hopeful for a just resolution, particularly in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025