PTI Declares 'Black Day' to Protest Electoral Injustice

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced it will mark February 8 as 'Black Day' in response to what it calls the theft of its electoral mandate. Allegations of election rigging and interruptions in communication marred the nation's 12th general elections last year, where PTI emerged with the highest number of winning candidates.

Sheikh Waqqas Akram, PTI's Central Information Secretary, revealed plans for the commemoration, terming the election rigging as the "mother of all poll robberies." He called for massive demonstrations across Pakistan, urging Members of National and Provincial Assemblies to mobilize and signal that the fight for their 'stolen' mandate was far from over, as reported by Dawn.

Accusations against current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were aired, suggesting political manipulation in corruption sentencing and the return of Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, Sheikh Waqqas Akram asserted that PTI leader Imran Khan faces politically motivated legal battles but remains hopeful for a just resolution, particularly in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

(With inputs from agencies.)