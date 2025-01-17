Left Menu

Global Devotion: Maha Kumbh Mela's Universal Appeal

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj attracts millions, including international devotees like Esther from Mexico and Mayi from France, who describe it as an unforgettable experience steeped in tradition. With over 70 million participants, the event highlights India's deep spiritual roots, resonating worldwide.

Foreign devotees in Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh Mela (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Maha Kumbh Mela unfolds in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the event has drawn a multitude, both domestic and international, eager to immerse themselves in its deep spiritual significance. Foreign visitors have lauded the Mela as an 'amazing and fantastic experience,' highlighting the strong cultural devotion and tradition in India.

Esther, a traveler from Mexico, expressed her joy at witnessing the event first-hand. She emphasized her connection to the vibrant energy of the Mela and the ancient cultural practices, including visiting the sacred akhadas of Naga Sadhus. Learning chants of Lord Shiva has been a memorable part of her journey, adding to the sense of community and hospitality experienced during the festival.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings held every 12 years, will continue until February 26, 2025. Mayi, from France, described the event as a 'fantastic experience,' expressing her awe at the unique traditions. With over 3 million devotees partaking in a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the event underscores its global appeal and spiritual reverence, drawing immense participation from across the globe.

