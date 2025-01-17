Left Menu

Riyadh's International Mining Conference Fosters Global Collaboration

Saif Ghobash represented the UAE at the International Mining Conference in Riyadh, discussing global cooperation and innovation in mining. He participated in a ministers' roundtable and met with international officials to explore partnerships for sustainable development in the energy and mining sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:16 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saif Ghobash, the Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the International Mining Conference in Riyadh from January 14-16, 2025.

Representing Minister Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Ghobash engaged in a significant roundtable meeting with international ministers responsible for mining affairs, where he discussed enhancing global cooperation and the exchange of expertise and technologies for mineral exploration and development.

Moreover, he reviewed cutting-edge innovations in mining at the conference's exhibition and met with key international figures, including Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan from Bangladesh and Kimberly D. Harrington from the U.S., focusing on strategic partnerships for sustainable development in energy and mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

