Left Menu

TikTok Tension: Supreme Court's Ruling Shifts Responsibility to Trump Administration

Following the US Supreme Court's decision on TikTok, the responsibility for implementing the law now falls to the Trump administration. Both parties have expressed a commitment to addressing national security concerns while maintaining the app's availability under new ownership that meets congressional standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:09 IST
TikTok Tension: Supreme Court's Ruling Shifts Responsibility to Trump Administration
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (File Photo/@PressSec). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following the US Supreme Court's verdict on a proposed TikTok ban due to security concerns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre specified that it will be up to the incoming administration to enforce the law. On Friday, Jean-Pierre remarked, "The administration, like the rest of the nation, awaited the Supreme Court's decision regarding TikTok. President Biden has consistently maintained that TikTok should remain accessible to Americans but under U.S. ownership or another arrangement that mitigates the national security risks highlighted by Congress in drafting this legislation."

Jean-Pierre further stated, "Due to timing, this administration acknowledges that implementing the law must be left to the next administration, which assumes office on Monday." In reaction, President-elect Donald Trump expressed his views on the ruling in a CNN interview.

During an interview with Pamela Brown of CNN after the ruling, Trump remarked, "Ultimately, it's up to me, so you will soon see my decision." While not explicitly reversing the ban, Trump suggested the possibility by stating, "Congress has presented me with the decision, hence I will make it."

Trump also mentioned discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it "a great talk about TikTok and other topics." In a post on Truth Social, Trump commented, "The Supreme Court's decision was anticipated, and it must be respected. My decision regarding TikTok will be reached in the near future, but I need time to assess the issues. Stay tuned!"

The U.S. administration's concerns are primarily focused on TikTok's extensive data collection and its links to the Chinese government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025