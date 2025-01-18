TikTok Tension: Supreme Court's Ruling Shifts Responsibility to Trump Administration

Following the US Supreme Court's verdict on a proposed TikTok ban due to security concerns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre specified that it will be up to the incoming administration to enforce the law. On Friday, Jean-Pierre remarked, "The administration, like the rest of the nation, awaited the Supreme Court's decision regarding TikTok. President Biden has consistently maintained that TikTok should remain accessible to Americans but under U.S. ownership or another arrangement that mitigates the national security risks highlighted by Congress in drafting this legislation."

Jean-Pierre further stated, "Due to timing, this administration acknowledges that implementing the law must be left to the next administration, which assumes office on Monday." In reaction, President-elect Donald Trump expressed his views on the ruling in a CNN interview.

During an interview with Pamela Brown of CNN after the ruling, Trump remarked, "Ultimately, it's up to me, so you will soon see my decision." While not explicitly reversing the ban, Trump suggested the possibility by stating, "Congress has presented me with the decision, hence I will make it."

Trump also mentioned discussing TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it "a great talk about TikTok and other topics." In a post on Truth Social, Trump commented, "The Supreme Court's decision was anticipated, and it must be respected. My decision regarding TikTok will be reached in the near future, but I need time to assess the issues. Stay tuned!"

The U.S. administration's concerns are primarily focused on TikTok's extensive data collection and its links to the Chinese government.

