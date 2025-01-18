Inaugural Sharjah Literature Festival Celebrates Emirati Creativity

Sharjah marked a significant cultural milestone with the inauguration of the first-ever Sharjah Literature Festival by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. Under the theme 'Emirati Tales Inspire the Future,' the festival aims to spotlight Emirati literary prowess while positioning the UAE as a burgeoning cultural nucleus.

Drawing attention with nine distinctive themes, the festival provides a robust platform that facilitates the exchange of literary ideas among Emirati authors and cultural figures. It plays a crucial role in promoting local publishers and aims to bolster the UAE's literary scene. Sheikha Bodour shared her pride in initiating such a pivotal event in a city renowned as a cultural beacon.

The event was artistically rich, amplified by a blend of visual and musical performances at the opening ceremony, including an Arabic calligraphy exhibition by Abdullah Alastad. The festival, which runs until January 21, encompasses a diverse range of activities, from book fairs to poetry sessions, and positions Emirati narratives as foundational to cultural evolution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)