Inaugural Sharjah Literature Festival Celebrates Emirati Creativity

The first-ever Sharjah Literature Festival, inaugurated by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, aims to highlight Emirati literary brilliance under the theme 'Emirati Tales Inspire the Future.' The event presents myriad cultural activities, showcasing 41 Emirati publishers, and reinforces UAE's literary prestige.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:18 IST
Sharjah Literature Festival. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Sharjah marked a significant cultural milestone with the inauguration of the first-ever Sharjah Literature Festival by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. Under the theme 'Emirati Tales Inspire the Future,' the festival aims to spotlight Emirati literary prowess while positioning the UAE as a burgeoning cultural nucleus.

Drawing attention with nine distinctive themes, the festival provides a robust platform that facilitates the exchange of literary ideas among Emirati authors and cultural figures. It plays a crucial role in promoting local publishers and aims to bolster the UAE's literary scene. Sheikha Bodour shared her pride in initiating such a pivotal event in a city renowned as a cultural beacon.

The event was artistically rich, amplified by a blend of visual and musical performances at the opening ceremony, including an Arabic calligraphy exhibition by Abdullah Alastad. The festival, which runs until January 21, encompasses a diverse range of activities, from book fairs to poetry sessions, and positions Emirati narratives as foundational to cultural evolution in the region.

