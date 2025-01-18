UAE Joins Top 35 Countries in Global Shipping Fleet, Gulf Ports Rise

Muscat, Oman: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ascended to the upper echelons of global shipping might, ranking among the top 35 countries worldwide by shipping fleet tonnage and capacity. This is according to a 2024 report published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Notably, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar also feature prominently on this prestigious list, highlighting the Arab region's strong maritime presence.

The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) has revealed that 10 container ports from the Gulf made it into the list of the 70 most efficient ports globally in 2024, out of a total of 405 evaluated worldwide. The Gulf commercial fleet dominates the Arab fleet, comprising 54.2 percent of its total in 2023. Additionally, Gulf nations surpassed the average Arab performance on the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index, recording a notable 100.5 in 2023, while their major seaports increased to over 25 in number by 2024.

Highlighting container productivity, the report noted two Gulf ports achieved high production levels, exceeding 4 million containers, with eight more operating in the medium-production range of 0.5 million to 4 million containers. GCC-Stat underscores the sustainable development across these ports, transforming them into pivotal global logistics hubs. The Gulf's maritime infrastructure plays a critical strategic role in global shipping and logistics.

A landmark achievement is the establishment of the Unified Maritime Operations Centre, reflecting close collaboration among GCC countries. This institution is crucial for securing territorial waters and guaranteeing navigation freedom, thereby fortifying security and stability across the Gulf region.

