Australia's Minister Advocates for Stronger Indo-Pacific Alliance at Trump's Inauguration

Penny Wong, the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended meetings in Washington, DC, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among Quad countries during Donald Trump's inauguration. She highlighted the strong alliance between Australia and the US and expressed eagerness to work with new US leadership for economic and security benefits.

Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@SenatorWong). Image Credit: ANI
In an assertive display of diplomatic engagement, Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, celebrated an invitation extended to Quad Foreign Ministers for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. Wong underscored this as a testament to the unwavering commitment among India, the US, Japan, and Australia to ensure active collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

During a press conference held in Washington, DC, Wong confirmed her meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from India and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. She emphasized the significance of the Quad, describing their close-knit cooperation as crucial at a time when the Indo-Pacific's stability is paramount.

Wong expressed honor in being the first Australian Foreign Minister to attend a US presidential inauguration, marking it as a pivotal demonstration of the strong alliance between Australia and the United States. She announced intentions to engage with the future US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to bolster economic and security partnerships crucial to both nations and the broader region.

Highlighting longstanding connections, Wong called the US Australia's closest global partner, citing shared history and mutual ambitions. As Penny Wong prepared for the inauguration, she looked forward to fostering a robust alliance integral to Australia's defense, security, and prosperity.

The Quad, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the US, is dedicated to a secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific, as noted by the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Wong's meetings in Washington, DC, affirmed the importance of these diplomatic efforts amidst a swift transition of US leadership.

