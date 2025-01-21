Left Menu

Israeli Authorities Arrest 21 Illegal Workers in Food Factory Raid

Israeli authorities have detained 21 illegal residents, including 16 men and 5 women, at a central food factory. A majority of the detainees held mismatched work permits, primarily intended for agriculture and nursing, rather than their actual positions in the food industry.

In a recent operation, Israeli authorities apprehended 21 individuals residing illegally at a food factory located in the central region of the country. The raid highlights continuing efforts to enforce labor regulations across various industries.

Among the detainees, 16 were identified as men and 5 as women. Investigations revealed that these individuals possessed work permits that were incongruent with their employment at the factory. Specifically, 12 of them had permits for the agricultural sector, while three others held nursing licenses.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in regulating illegal labor practices and ensuring compliance with national employment standards. Officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the integrity of work permit protocols and addressing discrepancies in the employment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

