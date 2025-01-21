Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Leadership Faces Mounting Challenges and Internal Dissent

Once viewed as unbeatable, Xi Jinping's leadership now grapples with diminishing influence due to missteps in handling pandemic response, economic policies, and foreign relations. Resistance from former allies, the military, and the populace threatens his power, as internal discontent and global dynamics shape China's uncertain future path.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Xi Jinping, once hailed as China's unassailable leader, is encountering significant challenges that cast doubt on his enduring supremacy. Initially revered for China's burgeoning economy and military prowess, Xi's once-polished reputation has been marred by his handling of the pandemic, restrictive social controls, and questionable economic and foreign policy decisions.

The Chinese leader's unwavering support for Russia, coupled with aggressive territorial pursuits, has alienated international allies and heightened global tensions. Internally, opposition from former Politburo members, military figures, and the middle class is brewing, as economic downturns and social discontent rise. Scholar Willy Wo-Lap Lam identifies these groups as increasingly disenchanted with Xi's ruling style.

The situation within the People's Liberation Army (PLA) further complicates Xi's tenure. Eroding confidence in military leadership, alongside corruption and political interference, signals potential instability. Top military officials' discreet opposition to Xi's power consolidation underscores the challenges facing the Chinese leader, whose grip on authority appears to be slipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

