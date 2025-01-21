BYC prepares for 'Baloch Genocide Memorial Day' through awareness campaigns and demonstrations across Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has organized rallies and activities in several Baloch cities as part of an awareness drive for the approaching "Baloch Genocide Memorial Day." These events were attended by important BYC leaders, The Balochistan Post reported. Earlier on Sunday, the BYC staged a protest rally in Karachi's Malir Sharafi Goth. Numerous men and women took part, underscoring the importance of Dalbandain's Memorial Day on January 25, 2025. The purpose of the rally was to raise public awareness of the atrocities endured by the Baloch people.

BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch spoke to the protesters, highlighting the Baloch people's continuous fight against systemic violence, enforced disappearances, and governmental repression. She reaffirmed the BYC's dedication to its objectives in face of harsh state repression as per a report by The Balochistan Post. Sammi Deen Baloch also brought up the police crackdown in Lyari on January 18, which resulted in the arrest of peaceful Baloch demonstrators, The Balochistan Post reported. Male demonstrators, including BYC Deputy Organizer Lala Wahab Baloch, were remanded for three days, while female captives were illegally detained until late at night before being freed. She emphasized that the Baloch people's determination to fight against injustice cannot be weakened by such acts.

Similarly, in anticipation of the "Baloch Genocide Memorial Day," an event hosted by the BYC's Khuzdar Zone was held at Shaheed Razaq Chowk. BYC central organiser, Mahrang Baloch, addressed the people and described the site as a witness to the Baloch people's suffering. Mahrang Baloch brought attention to the injustices and the tyranny that the Baloch had to endure, citing Abdul Rauf's murder and the mass graves found in Tootak on January 25, which prompted the establishment of "Baloch Genocide Memorial Day," The Balochistan Post reported. She commended the strong engagement of women in Khuzdar despite the state-imposed barriers.

BYC organizers Shahji Sabghtullah and Bebarg Baloch led an awareness rally in Nushki where attendees paid respect at the graves of Baloch people who have been killed as a sign of respect. A component of the continuous awareness campaign was the rally. At the moment, BYC leader Sabiha Baloch is in the Chagai district. She emphasized the significance of Baloch solidarity and unity during her visit. Historically, enemies have taken advantage of the divisions within the community, but now the Baloch's unity has made their enemies fearful, she said.

According to the BYC, the awareness campaign is a vital effort to highlight the struggles of the oppressed Baloch people, raise awareness of their issues, and mobilise support for the "Baloch Genocide Memorial Day". These demonstrations and public engagements have not only amplified voices against state oppression but also galvanised the Baloch people to stand united, it said. (ANI)

