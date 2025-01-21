Trump Discovers Biden's Letter, Continues Presidential Tradition
US President Donald Trump, during a series of executive orders, found a letter from his predecessor Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Trump jested about reading it publicly. This continues a 36-year tradition where outgoing presidents leave a note for their successors, initiated by Ronald Reagan in 1989.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising moment at the Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stumbled upon a letter from his predecessor, Joe Biden, while signing a series of executive orders. The discovery occurred as Trump engaged with the press, jokingly contemplating whether to read the letter aloud.
When questioned by a journalist, Trump admitted he hadn't noticed the letter until it was pointed out. Expressing gratitude, Trump joked that he might not have seen it for months had it not been highlighted. The letter, marked with the number '47,' acknowledged Trump's position as the 47th President.
This gesture continues a tradition started by Ronald Reagan in 1989 when departing presidents leave a note for their successors. Trump himself confirmed he left a letter for Biden, adhering to the established custom. The practice symbolizes a peaceful transfer of power, fostering a sense of continuity within the presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
