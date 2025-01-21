Left Menu

WHO Hopes for Reconciliation Amid US Withdrawal

The WHO expresses regret over the US decision to withdraw, emphasizing the importance of the partnership for global health. The organization hopes the US will reconsider the move, advocating for continued dialogue to maintain collaboration and address global health challenges, including future pandemics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:25 IST
WHO Hopes for Reconciliation Amid US Withdrawal
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, US President Donald Trump (Image Credit: X/@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization has expressed regret over the United States' decision to withdraw, emphasizing the critical role WHO plays in global health security. The organization remains hopeful for a reversal, seeking constructive dialogue to uphold the pivotal partnership that has safeguarded millions globally, including Americans.

The statement came in response to US President Donald Trump's executive order citing WHO's pandemic handling as the withdrawal's motive. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored the agency's importance in confronting health crises, appealing for continued collaboration despite political tensions.

WHO highlighted its historic ties with the US and significant joint achievements, such as combating smallpox and nearly eradicating polio. The agency committed to ongoing reforms, urging the US to reconsider for the global community's health benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025