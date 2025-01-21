WHO Hopes for Reconciliation Amid US Withdrawal

The World Health Organization has expressed regret over the United States' decision to withdraw, emphasizing the critical role WHO plays in global health security. The organization remains hopeful for a reversal, seeking constructive dialogue to uphold the pivotal partnership that has safeguarded millions globally, including Americans.

The statement came in response to US President Donald Trump's executive order citing WHO's pandemic handling as the withdrawal's motive. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored the agency's importance in confronting health crises, appealing for continued collaboration despite political tensions.

WHO highlighted its historic ties with the US and significant joint achievements, such as combating smallpox and nearly eradicating polio. The agency committed to ongoing reforms, urging the US to reconsider for the global community's health benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)