Historic WHO Pandemic Agreement Finalized to Strengthen Global Health Security

In a landmark achievement following over three years of intensive negotiations, the World Health Organization (WHO) Member States have reached consensus on a draft Pandemic Agreement aimed at fortifying global collaboration and preparedness for future pandemic threats. The proposal, finalized by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), will now be submitted to the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly (WHA) in May 2025 for review and potential adoption.

A Milestone in Global Health Governance

The draft agreement represents a significant step in building a more resilient international health architecture, shaped by the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially mandated in December 2021—amid the height of the global crisis—the INB was tasked with developing an international legal instrument under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution. This provision enables the WHO to adopt binding conventions or agreements to promote global health objectives.

Over 13 rounds of formal negotiations, including nine extended sessions and numerous informal and intersessional discussions, culminated in a proposed legal framework designed to prevent, prepare for, and respond more effectively to future pandemics.

“The nations of the world made history in Geneva today,” declared WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “In reaching consensus on the Pandemic Agreement, not only did they put in place a generational accord to make the world safer, they also demonstrated that multilateralism is alive and well.”

Dr. Tedros extended appreciation to the INB Bureau members who led the process, especially Co-Chairs Ms. Precious Matsoso (South Africa) and Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou (France), as well as Vice-Chairs from Brazil, Egypt, Thailand, and Australia. Former officials from the Netherlands, Japan, and Egypt were also acknowledged for their earlier contributions.

Key Provisions of the Pandemic Agreement

The proposed WHO Pandemic Agreement contains comprehensive measures that address nearly every facet of pandemic risk management, including:

Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System : Establishes a framework to ensure timely access to pathogens and fair distribution of benefits arising from their use.

One Health Approach : Integrates human, animal, and environmental health sectors to prevent zoonotic spillovers and mitigate pandemic risks at their source.

Research and Development (R&D) : Encourages the creation of geographically diverse hubs to bolster scientific innovation and equitable access to medical countermeasures.

Technology Transfer and Knowledge Sharing : Supports capacity-building in low- and middle-income countries to produce vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments.

Global Health Emergency Workforce : Promotes the mobilization of trained, multidisciplinary personnel for rapid response during health crises.

Financial Mechanism : Calls for a coordinated global fund to support pandemic preparedness and response activities, especially in resource-limited settings.

Health System Strengthening : Recommends measures to enhance national public health infrastructure, surveillance systems, and health service delivery.

Supply Chain and Logistics Network: Proposes an international network to ensure the efficient distribution of medical supplies and equipment during pandemics.

The agreement also reaffirms the sovereignty of nations in managing public health matters. It explicitly states that nothing in the agreement authorizes the WHO to override national laws or compel specific measures such as travel restrictions, vaccine mandates, or lockdowns.

A Testament to Global Solidarity

Ms. Precious Matsoso emphasized the significance of collective action: “I am overjoyed by the coming together of countries, from all regions of the world, around a proposal to increase equity and, thereby, protect future generations from the suffering and losses we endured during COVID-19.”

Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou added, “This agreement is a major step in strengthening global health security architecture so people everywhere can be better protected. The commitment to prevention through the One Health approach will ensure a faster, more effective, and more equitable response.”

Next Steps: Consideration by the World Health Assembly

The final draft of the agreement will be presented at the WHA, beginning on 19 May 2025. Member States will deliberate whether to adopt the instrument as a binding international agreement under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution—the same mechanism used for the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2003.

If adopted, the Pandemic Agreement will mark a transformative moment in global health cooperation and could set the standard for future responses to transnational threats.

Global Involvement and Future Outlook

The negotiations involved not only WHO Member States but also engagement with stakeholders from international organizations, civil society, academia, and the private sector. The process was characterized by transparency and inclusivity, reflecting a broad consensus on the urgent need for coordinated global action.

The adoption of this agreement would symbolize a unified global stance against the chaos and inequities witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Dr. Tedros noted, “In our divided world, nations can still work together to find common ground, and a shared response to shared threats.”

With mounting challenges posed by climate change, urbanization, and globalization, experts believe that this proposed Pandemic Agreement could be the cornerstone of a new era in international public health—one where equity, solidarity, and preparedness prevail.

