India-US to Expand Pharma Collaboration Under Trump Administration

Experts from India are optimistic about the potential for increased collaboration with the United States in the pharmaceutical sector following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Sudarshan Jain, the Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, emphasized growing ties, spotlighting healthcare security and affordability as mutual priorities.

Jain noted the evolving strength of the India-US relationship, particularly in the context of healthcare. He highlighted India's recent implementation of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients and described it as a step toward strengthening the pharma supply chain for both nations.

As the world looks to reinforce healthcare resilience, industry leaders echo similar sentiments. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar emphasized India's capability as a dependable supplier of generic medicines and essential treatments, stressing the country's readiness to address global medical demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)