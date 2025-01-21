Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Lifeline of Wheat Flour to Crisis-hit Gaza

A vital humanitarian effort is underway as the first convoy of the Flour for Humanity Program leaves Jordan for Gaza, carrying 200 tons of first-grade wheat flour. This initiative, spearheaded by the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and supported by Kazakhstan and other nations, seeks to address critical food shortages amid the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, as reported by the Astana Times.

The convoy, consisting of 12 trucks, is scheduled to reach the Kerem Shalom/Karam Abu Salem crossing within two days. Once there, coordination with the UN World Food Programme and other agencies will facilitate the safe distribution of aid to nearly 8,000 households in Gaza, assisting those facing dire food scarcity.

The Flour for Humanity Program was launched in response to the devastating conflict in Gaza, which since October 2023, has led to widespread destruction and displacement. The first phase of the program, in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, ensures the delivery of 200 tons of fortified wheat flour, supported by contributions from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, and Azerbaijan.

The Jordan-based ceremony, marked by a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, underscored JHCO's commitment to establishing a sustainable aid corridor, following suspensions of the Egyptian delivery route. Alongside food aid, JHCO is also providing winterization, medical, and shelter support to those affected by the conflict.

Director General Berik Aryn of IOFS expressed gratitude to all involved partners and reiterated the organization's dedication to humanitarian efforts, urging ongoing support from Islamic Cooperation member states and international donors to continue future aid missions.

