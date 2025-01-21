Left Menu

India Applauds Neutral Expert's Vindication on Indus Waters Projects

India celebrates a Neutral Expert's decision affirming its stance on the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects under the Indus Waters Treaty. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes India's commitment to resolving the issues within the Treaty's framework, dismissing the legitimacy of parallel arbitration proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has warmly welcomed a recent decision by the Neutral Expert on the Indus Waters Treaty, which supports the country's position concerning the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the development on Tuesday, asserting the decision vindicates India's stance.

An official MEA statement highlighted the press release issued on January 20, 2025, wherein the Neutral Expert confirmed his authority to address specific issues related to projects within the treaty. As the Neutral Expert proceeds to the merits phase, India remains resolute in maintaining the integrity of the treaty.

The ministry reiterated its stance against the ongoing arbitration proceedings, deemed illegally constituted, and reassured the public that dialogue with Pakistan regarding treaty review and modification continues under Article XII (3) of the treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

