Pakistan-PTI Talks Stalled Amid Judicial Commission Demand

The negotiations between the Pakistan government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have yet to yield any concrete decision regarding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. Government negotiation committee spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui conveyed this after the opening round of talks aimed at addressing PTI's demands, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Key legislators, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, attended the discussions. Tarar provided an extensive briefing on the opposition's charter of demands, highlighting comprehensive inter-party discussions. However, a decisive conclusion on the proposals by Imran Khan's PTI remains pending.

Despite ongoing talks, PTI maintains its call for the judicial commission and threatens to abandon negotiations if their demand isn't met. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emphasized that meaningful dialogue hinges on tangible progress, warning that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the negotiating team to walk out if a commission isn't formed within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)