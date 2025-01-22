Left Menu

From Green Oasis to Garbage Dump: The Decline of Shahpur Phulgran Park

Shahpur Phulgran, a suburb in Islamabad, faces deteriorating living conditions as a local park becomes a waste disposal site. Once a vibrant community space, it now poses environmental and health threats. Residents demand urgent intervention to restore the park's former ecological balance and community pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:56 IST
From Green Oasis to Garbage Dump: The Decline of Shahpur Phulgran Park
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Residents of Shahpur Phulgran, a suburban enclave in Islamabad's Bhara Kahu area, are grappling with deteriorating living conditions as their once-beloved local park transforms into a waste disposal site, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The park, once a vibrant venue for community events and a habitat for indigenous plants, has become unrecognizable, buried under heaps of garbage allegedly dumped by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The situation has sparked community outrage, with demands for immediate action.

Retired public servant Sultan Sher Raja and local teacher Humera Ashfaq have expressed concerns over health risks and the impact on local wildlife. According to a report by the Institute of Urbanism, CDA manages only 60-70% of waste, leaving much to accumulate in spaces like this park. Calls to the CDA's Sanitation Directorate remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025