From Green Oasis to Garbage Dump: The Decline of Shahpur Phulgran Park

Residents of Shahpur Phulgran, a suburban enclave in Islamabad's Bhara Kahu area, are grappling with deteriorating living conditions as their once-beloved local park transforms into a waste disposal site, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The park, once a vibrant venue for community events and a habitat for indigenous plants, has become unrecognizable, buried under heaps of garbage allegedly dumped by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The situation has sparked community outrage, with demands for immediate action.

Retired public servant Sultan Sher Raja and local teacher Humera Ashfaq have expressed concerns over health risks and the impact on local wildlife. According to a report by the Institute of Urbanism, CDA manages only 60-70% of waste, leaving much to accumulate in spaces like this park. Calls to the CDA's Sanitation Directorate remain unanswered.

