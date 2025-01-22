Left Menu

PTI Leaders Face Arrest Warrants Amid May 9 Protests Investigation

An Anti-Terrorism Court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, over the May 9 riots in Pakistan. The case accuses them of arson-related activities. The PTI challenges military court convictions and calls for a judicial commission to investigate allegations.

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:31 IST
PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub (Image Credit: X/@shiblifaraz). Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) figures such as Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz. The court's decision comes after the leaders failed to appear in a case connected to the May 9 riots, according to Geo News. Arrest warrants have also targeted Kanwal Shauzab and ex-member Fawad Chaudhry.

In court, PTI Provincial Assembly Member Junaid Afzal Sahi stated that a review petition had been filed, which led to an adjournment, Geo News reported. The case accuses PTI personalities of setting fire to a police vehicle, claiming the leaders encouraged arson during the riots. Previous hearings were missed, prompting the issuance of non-bailable warrants for the leaders involved.

This legal challenge adds to the PTI's troubles, including multiple allegations against its founder Imran Khan and senior members like Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The charges stem from May 9, when military sites were attacked after Khan's arrest on graft charges. The accused parties dismiss allegations of orchestrating the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

