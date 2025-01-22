Prince Harry Settles Legal Battle with Rupert Murdoch's Media Empire

In a significant legal development, Prince Harry has resolved his protracted dispute with News Group Newspapers (NGN), Rupert Murdoch's UK media company. The lawsuit, initiated in 2019 by Prince Harry and a former senior UK lawmaker, accused NGN of unlawful practices through its tabloids, notably The Sun and the defunct News of the World, involving journalists and private investigators.

In a courtroom statement, NGN apologized to Prince Harry for the 'incidents of unlawful activities' that intruded into his private life between 1996 and 2011. The apology extended to the Duke of Sussex for the distress and damage inflicted on his personal relationships and family, particularly acknowledging the effect on his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Substantial damages have been agreed upon as part of the settlement.

This case is among over 1,300 lawsuits faced by News Group Newspapers related to phone hacking and other illegal activities. Despite settling many claims, the company maintains its stance of denying any wrongdoing by The Sun or involvement of senior executives in concealing illegal actions. Notably, court documents revealed that Prince William received a 'very large sum of money' in a 2020 settlement over phone hacking allegations with Murdoch's group.

