Johnnie Moore Discusses Trump's 2.0 Vision for Religious Freedom, Immigration, and India-US Relations

On Wednesday, Johnnie Moore, the former spiritual advisor to Donald Trump, highlighted religious freedom as a pivotal concern for the prospective Trump 2.0 administration. He addressed various issues such as the Khalistan conflict, revamped immigration policies, and the future of India-US relations.

Moore, speaking to ANI, said, "Religious freedom remains a top priority for the Trump administration. During his re-election campaign, Trump distinctly voiced concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, signaling his support for Hindu Americans and religious diversity."

Addressing the Khalistan issue, Moore mentioned, "While not an expert on this, I am confident that any conflict between the U.S. and India will be resolved through amiable negotiation channels." He praised India's negotiation skills, foreseeing productive outcomes in tariff discussions, benefiting both nations.

Regarding immigration, Moore remarked, "Trump aims to enforce a crack on illegal immigration at the southern border, yet remains open to welcoming talented individuals contributing to U.S. growth, as seen with Indian Americans in the tech sector." He envisions the era as a 'golden age' for Indo-American camaraderie and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)