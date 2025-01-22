Avian Influenza Outbreak in Israel: Strict Measures Imposed

In Israel, an alarming discovery of the H5N1 bird flu has been made in a flock of turkeys at Kibbutz Tzora, located within the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council. The outbreak follows an unusual mortality event impacting around 19,300 turkeys, all aged approximately 6.7 weeks, which was confirmed after samples were analyzed at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security's laboratories. This incident marks the 16th identification of bird flu in commercial chicken coops during the current flu season. Notably, in the preceding fortnight, two more cases of the disease were reported in the same region.

To curb the spread of the virus, the Ministry is adhering to World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) guidelines for handling avian influenza. A quarantine zone with a radius of up to 10 kilometers has been established around the affected sites, severely limiting poultry movement. Additionally, poultry house population activities are temporarily halted, and those involved in the poultry industry must comply with stringent biosecurity regulations. Meanwhile, the Ministry's veterinary services remain vigilant, actively monitoring poultry facilities within the specified area.

Agricultural and food security authorities are urging owners of ornamental and free-range poultry farms to relocate birds indoors, preventing their exposure to wild migratory birds, a strategy deemed crucial in minimizing infection risks during the migration season.

