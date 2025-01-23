Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Gaza: IDF Engages Threats Amid Ceasefire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) encountered armed threats in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire. Identifying and neutralizing suspects, including a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad organization, the IDF urges Palestinian residents to adhere to safety instructions and avoid approaching deployed forces.

Tensions Rise in Gaza: IDF Engages Threats Amid Ceasefire
Representative Image (Photo/ X@pexels).
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): In a tense development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported confronting threats in the Gaza Strip despite a recently established ceasefire. The ceasefire had been in effect since Sunday; however, IDF forces had to act in self-defense following perceived threats.

In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, IDF units, adhering to the ceasefire terms, identified armed suspects posing an immediate threat. The forces moved decisively to eliminate this threat, resulting in the death of Akram Ataf Farhan Zenon, a known member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Further to the south, numerous masked individuals were observed advancing towards IDF positions. IDF forces responded by firing from a distance to prevent further confrontation. The IDF has reiterated its call for Palestinian residents to follow safety instructions and refrain from approaching the areas where Israeli forces are stationed.

