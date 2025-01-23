Tensions Rise in Gaza: IDF Engages Threats Amid Ceasefire

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): In a tense development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported confronting threats in the Gaza Strip despite a recently established ceasefire. The ceasefire had been in effect since Sunday; however, IDF forces had to act in self-defense following perceived threats.

In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, IDF units, adhering to the ceasefire terms, identified armed suspects posing an immediate threat. The forces moved decisively to eliminate this threat, resulting in the death of Akram Ataf Farhan Zenon, a known member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Further to the south, numerous masked individuals were observed advancing towards IDF positions. IDF forces responded by firing from a distance to prevent further confrontation. The IDF has reiterated its call for Palestinian residents to follow safety instructions and refrain from approaching the areas where Israeli forces are stationed.

(With inputs from agencies.)