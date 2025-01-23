Ma'ale Adumim Honors Trump with Renaming of Major Land Tract

Tel Aviv, Israel – On January 23, Ma'ale Adumim's Mayor, Guy Yifrach, announced the renaming of a substantial section of municipal land to 'Trump One' (T1) in tribute to US President Donald Trump. The mayor emphasized the second Trump term as a unique chance to bolster Jewish communities in areas like Judea and Samaria. 'We trust Trump to promote construction in the region in the coming months,' Yifrach stated.

The 4,000-acre area, formerly recognized as E1 or Mevaseret Adumim, falls within Ma'ale Adumim's boundaries and is located in Area C, where Israel maintains administrative and security control. While plans for over 3,000 new homes are intended to address housing shortages, they have faced delays due to international opposition, notably from the Biden administration. Yifrach referred to T-1 as 'a strategic asset' and urged Israeli leaders to link Ma'ale Adumim with Jerusalem.

This renaming follows Israel's earlier naming of a Golan community after Trump, a gesture of gratitude after the President acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019. Israeli leaders have also lauded Trump's executive orders unravelling Biden-era sanctions against Judea and Samaria residents, halting funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and re-imposing sanctions on ICC officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)