World Economic Forum 2025 Sparks Global Reforms

Global leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 have urged immediate action on artificial intelligence governance, social media reforms in Europe, and regional integration in Asia. The meeting spotlighted an ambitious environmental initiative: the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kivu to Kinshasa Green Corridor Reserve, set to be the world's largest tropical forest reserve.

The ASEAN chairmanship transition was another focal point, as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted his nation's growing economic ties with China and the unique collaborative spirit among Southeast Asian leaders. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pushed for stringent social media reforms across the European Union, emphasizing the need to combat misinformation and enhance cyber safety.

Addressing international concerns, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the escalating climate crisis and the unchecked spread of AI technology. The meeting also saw renewed optimism for peace in the Middle East, amidst ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and dialogues encouraging renewed diplomatic efforts in regions like Syria and Iran.

