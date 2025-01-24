Left Menu

Tragedy as Seven Nepalis Perish in Jalgaon Train Disaster

Seven Nepalis were confirmed among 12 fatalities in a tragic train accident in Maharashtra, India. The deceased include four from Accham District. The Nepalese government is coordinating with India for the return of remains and treatment of the injured, as aid is distributed to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:12 IST
Visual from the incident spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that seven Nepali nationals were among 12 people killed in a tragic train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when some passengers jumped off the Pushpak Express and were subsequently hit by the Karnataka Express on a neighboring track.

The victims include four individuals from Nepal's Accham District: Himu Nandaram Bishwokarma (11), Nandaram Padma Bishwokarma (44), Maisara Kami Bishwokarma (42), and Kama Kami (60). Others identified include Kamala Nabin Bhandari (43) and Lachiram Pasi (40) from Kailali, and Radheshyam Radh (32) from Banke.

The Nepal Embassy in New Delhi is working closely with Indian authorities to repatriate the deceased's bodies. The Indian government has provided Rs 1,50,000 to each affected family, and the Maharashtra government has promised INR 5,00,000 in financial aid to the bereaved. Efforts are ongoing to ensure the injured are receiving necessary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

