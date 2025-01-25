Left Menu

Retired Chinese Navy Officer's Asylum Bid Ends in Jail Time

A retired Chinese navy officer, Ruan, was jailed in Taiwan for illegal immigration after landing via speedboat while seeking asylum. Despite claims of fleeing political persecution, courts upheld his sentence. His case highlights tensions in the Taiwan Strait amid frequent Chinese military provocations.

Updated: 25-01-2025 09:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A retired Chinese navy officer identified only as Ruan has received an eight-month prison sentence from Taiwan's Supreme Court for violating immigration laws, as reported by Taiwan News. The court upheld a previous decision by the Taiwan High Court, which determined that Ruan illegally entered the country, rejecting his plea for political asylum.

The 60-year-old former officer embarked on a 12-hour maritime journey from China's Fujian Province, arriving at a Tamsui ferry pier in New Taipei City on June 8, 2023. Upon arrival, Ruan's speedboat collided with a local vessel, alerting authorities to his presence. Ruan confessed to his journey from China, citing political pressure and restrictions due to anti-communist material found on his phone as factors in his decision to seek refuge in Taiwan.

In September, the Shilin District Court sentenced him for immigration offenses, which was later affirmed by the Supreme Court after an appeal. With the time he'd already spent detained, Ruan could be freed in about three weeks. However, post-release, discussions between Taiwan's national security and immigration agencies may lead to his deportation, according to local reports.

His case emerges amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, where Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported increased Chinese military aircraft and ship incursions into its air defense identification zone. The Ministry stresses continuous vigilance as China asserts its territorial claims over Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

