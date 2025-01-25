Strengthening Ties: Modi Welcomes Indonesian President in India Visit

In a pivotal meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday. The two leaders greeted each other warmly, setting a congenial tone for their discussions aimed at strengthening India-Indonesia relations.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the importance of these talks in fortifying ties with a key partner under India's 'Act East' policy. According to Jaiswal, 'Furthering ties with an important partner in India's 'Act East' policy, PM Modi welcomed President Prabowo at Hyderabad House, signaling strengthened India-Indonesia relations ahead.'

Prior to the meeting, President Subianto paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. His visit, underlined by a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlights its diplomatic significance. President Subianto, the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, marks his first official State Visit to India since taking office in October 2024.

Expressing his gratitude, President Subianto lauded India's longstanding support and emphasized Indonesia's commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation. Reflecting on the historic bonds, he stated, 'Indonesia considers India a very great friend, standing by us in our struggle for independence. Our commitment to closer cooperation remains unwavering.'

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that as a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia plays a crucial role in India's Indo-Pacific vision. The state visit offers an essential opportunity for both leaders to review bilateral ties and discuss broader regional and global issues of mutual interest.

