Dubai Celebrates Centenary of Eminent Poet Sultan bin Ali Al Owais

Dubai witnessed a cultural extravaganza as the Sultan Bin Al Owaid Cultural Foundation initiated celebrations marking the centenary of the legendary Emirati poet Sultan bin Ali Al Owais. The event was honored by the presence of Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. UNESCO has designated 2025 as the year to commemorate the centenary of Al Owais' birth, spanning from 1925 to 2025.

The celebrations, held at the iconic Dubai Opera, drew a prestigious audience including Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, the Minister of Culture; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, the Minister of Health and Prevention; alongside foundation board members and public figures. In a stirring speech, Sulaiman Mousa Al Jassim, Deputy Chairman of the Foundation, paid tribute to Al Owais' lifelong commitment to culture and intellectual pursuits. He expressed gratitude for Abdullah bin Zayed's significant contributions towards promoting Emirati identity both domestically and internationally.

Al Jassim highlighted the event as a symbol of the profound relationship between art forms and the power of creativity in nurturing cultural dialogue. The gathering saw over 1,800 attendees from diverse cultural backgrounds, underscoring the esteemed cultural footprint of poet Al Owais and the artistic flair of Maestro Mohammed Al-Qahoum.

(With inputs from agencies.)