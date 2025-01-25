Left Menu

Hamas Breaches Hostage Deal; IDF Pledges to Retrieve Remaining Captives

The IDF accuses Hamas of violating the hostage release agreement by not prioritizing civilian hostages’ return. The return of four female hostages was celebrated, but challenges remain as the phased ceasefire progresses. Critics argue the deal leaves many hostages in prolonged captivity, questioning Israel's strategic gains.

Hamas Breaches Hostage Deal; IDF Pledges to Retrieve Remaining Captives
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): Tensions escalate as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) publicly accuse Hamas of breaching terms of the hostage release agreement. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari asserts that Hamas, described as a 'murderous terrorist organization,' is prioritizing a false narrative over the return of civilian hostages held for over a year.

In a poignant moment, four female hostages—Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy—were reunited with their families. IDF spokesperson remarked on the emotional reunion at Re'im's reception center, highlighting preparedness in providing necessary care for the returning hostages.

The ceasefire's first phase aims to free 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. However, critics warn that this strategy may prolong the captivity of those not immediately released, undermining Israel's gains from the conflict, and leaving the fate of the remaining hostages uncertain as further negotiations loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

