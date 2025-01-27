Bangladesh's Political Shake-up: Saima Wazed Faces WHO Ouster Amid Corruption Probe

Bangladesh's interim government is making moves to remove Saima Wazed from her position as the World Health Organization's Regional Director for South-East Asia due to corruption allegations. Wazed, a psychologist based in Delhi, was appointed to the role on January 23, 2024. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh is spearheading the efforts to have her removed.

ACC officials announced that they are preparing to send official requests to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They accused Wazed of corruption, an allegation that adds to the political fallout after the student-led movement ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Following the protests, which resulted in over 600 deaths, Hasina fled to India, ceding power to interim leader and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

International ripples from Bangladesh's political upheaval extend to the UK, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces challenges. His anti-corruption minister, Tulip Siddiq, resigned after being implicated in an investigation linked to Bangladesh. Siddiq, niece of Sheikh Hasina, clarified on social media that an independent review cleared her of wrongdoing but resigned to avoid governmental distractions. These unfolding events have not only reshaped Bangladesh's political sphere but also capture global attention, with Wazed still holding her WHO position as the investigation continues.

