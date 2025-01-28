Left Menu

Trump Hints at 2028 Presidential Bid Despite Constitutional Constraints

US President Donald Trump joked about running for the 2028 elections during a speech in Florida, although legally barred from a third term. Trump, claiming historic support for Republicans, vowed to continue shaping the party's future, citing achievements in winning votes from diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:45 IST
US President Donald Trump (Image: YouTube@The White House). Image Credit: ANI
In a playful remark at a gathering in Miami, President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2028 presidential run, despite restrictions imposed by the U.S. Constitution. The president, speaking to Republican members of Congress, joked about the funds raised for his supposed 2028 campaign.

"I've raised a lot of money for the next race, even though I'm not sure I'm allowed to run again," Trump stated. The 22nd Amendment prohibits a person from being elected president more than twice, and any attempt to bypass this would likely be blocked by legal and electoral authorities, according to ABC News.

Trump lauded the Republican Party's sweeping victories, claiming historical milestones in garnering African-American and Hispanic votes. He declared intentions to dismantle former President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal coalition, positioning Republicans as champions of the working class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

