DeepSeek's AI Challenge: Cost-Efficiency Reshapes Tech World

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup founded less than a year ago, is making waves in the tech industry with its innovative AI model, DeepSeek R1. Reportedly comparable to leading AI systems such as OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Gemini, DeepSeek R1 is lauded for its cost-efficiency, drawing significant attention from tech giants and investors.

Prominent tech investor Marc Andreessen described DeepSeek's achievement as "AI's Sputnik moment." The model was developed for just USD 5.6 million, a stark contrast to the hundreds of millions spent by US companies on similar technologies. Utilizing relatively underpowered AI chips, DeepSeek raises questions about the viability of high-performance AI models developed on limited budgets.

Founded in late 2023 by Chinese hedge fund manager Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek has quickly emerged as a notable player in AI. Its previous AI models faced criticism, but the R1 model, now open-source, has surged in popularity, surpassing ChatGPT in app store downloads, reflecting growing interest in cost-effective AI solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)