CFU Urges Global Unity Against Uyghur Genocide on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) highlighted the urgency of addressing the Uyghur genocide on Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau's liberation. CFU's Executive Director, Rushan Abbas, called for global action against China's oppression, drawing parallels to past atrocities and emphasizing the need for justice and human rights.

Campaign for Uyghurs (Photo: X/ @CUyghurs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) marked the seventy-ninth anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation by reflecting on the Holocaust and spotlighting the ongoing Uyghur oppression. The CFU's tribute to Holocaust victims was coupled with a call to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities.

Rushan Abbas, CFU's Executive Director, underscored the necessity of renewed global commitment to human rights. "We must renew our vow of 'Never Again,'" he stated, urging the world to recognize the Uyghur genocide perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and to hold perpetrators accountable.

Abbas drew parallels between the Holocaust's horrors and the current Uyghur repression in East Turkistan, including mass detentions and cultural suppression. He called for immediate international intervention to alleviate Uyghur suffering and urged unity among countries and organizations that advocate for human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

