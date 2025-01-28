Madhya Pradesh's Auto Industry Gains Momentum: CM Yadav Lures Toyota with Investment Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with Toyota representatives in Tokyo on Tuesday, highlighting the state's vast investment potential, particularly in the automotive sector. As per the state officials, Madhya Pradesh boasts a massive industrial land pool exceeding one lakh acres and lower operational costs that make it an attractive investment destination.

The state is recognized as a leading player in automotive manufacturing, being the second-largest producer of buses and tractors, and the third-largest of commercial vehicles. With over 2,800 engineering manufacturers, including more than 30 OEMs and 200 auto component manufacturers, MP is poised as a key automotive hub.

CM Yadav discussed how Madhya Pradesh's strategic location, skilled workforce, and supportive policies have spurred a 52% growth in industrial investments between 2020 and 2024. At the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, which welcomes Japan as a Partner Country, MP seeks to solidify international ties and demonstrate its favorable climate for industrial collaboration.

