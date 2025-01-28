American Hospital Dubai and Mayo Clinic Forge a Landmark Collaboration

In a significant stride towards advancing healthcare and medical education in the Gulf region, American Hospital Dubai has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned Mayo Clinic. The announcement, made during the Arab Health 2025 summit held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, marks a pivotal moment for regional healthcare services.

This partnership emphasizes a shared vision to elevate patient care standards, spur innovation, and position Dubai as a global healthcare leader. Key areas of focus include optimizing clinical practices, enhancing operational efficiency, and integrating advanced technology at American Hospital Dubai, under the guidance of Mayo Clinic's expertise.

A hallmark of this collaboration is the planned establishment of Dubai's first Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) medical school. Developed with Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science's recommendations, this institution promises to nurture future healthcare leaders with a curriculum that meets global standards, featuring cutting-edge facilities and comprehensive learning opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)