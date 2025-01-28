Left Menu

American Hospital Dubai and Mayo Clinic Forge a Landmark Collaboration

American Hospital Dubai and Mayo Clinic have announced a significant partnership, aimed at transforming healthcare and medical education in Dubai. The collaboration was unveiled at Arab Health 2025, focusing on clinical practices and launching Dubai's first Doctor of Medicine medical school to foster healthcare leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:45 IST
American Hospital Dubai and Mayo Clinic Forge a Landmark Collaboration
Mayo Clinic, American Hospital Dubai strengthen collaboration (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant stride towards advancing healthcare and medical education in the Gulf region, American Hospital Dubai has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned Mayo Clinic. The announcement, made during the Arab Health 2025 summit held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, marks a pivotal moment for regional healthcare services.

This partnership emphasizes a shared vision to elevate patient care standards, spur innovation, and position Dubai as a global healthcare leader. Key areas of focus include optimizing clinical practices, enhancing operational efficiency, and integrating advanced technology at American Hospital Dubai, under the guidance of Mayo Clinic's expertise.

A hallmark of this collaboration is the planned establishment of Dubai's first Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) medical school. Developed with Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science's recommendations, this institution promises to nurture future healthcare leaders with a curriculum that meets global standards, featuring cutting-edge facilities and comprehensive learning opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025